OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man who police say fired a gun at his girlfriend and then himself during an argument was arrested without further incident Tuesday.
The Ottumwa Police Department was contacted by a victim of the police department's lobby Tuesday at 5:04 p.m. She reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend who was armed with a firearm.
Police said the man, 34-year-old Cory Lee Thompson, of Ottumwa, was homicidal and suicidal. They located him at storage units at 309 South Iowa Avenue in Ottumwa, established a perimeter and called in the department's emergency response team.
Thompson was taken into custody at 7:30 p.m. without further incident. He was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center for treatment. He was taken a few hours later to the Wapello County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Police have charged Thompson with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barrelled rifle and first-degree harassment.
Court documents say Thompson and the victim, who had been in an intimate relationship for about five years, were in a verbal argument. During the argument, police said that Thompson displayed and fired a sawed-off shotgun toward the victim.
Thompson has three prior domestic abuse convictions, court documents read, and was not allowed to legally possess a firearm.
After, police say Thompson eventually suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.
Assisting the Ottumwa Police Department on scene were the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Ottumwa Fire Department and ORMICS.
