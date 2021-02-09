OSKALOOSA — A man was arrested in Ottumwa on a charge of attempted murder after police found a woman stabbed multiple times in a vehicle in rural Mahaska County.
At 11:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1800 block of Highway 163, between Oskaloosa and Leighton, by a motorist who reported finding a female sitting in a car with multiple stab wounds.
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office identified the female as 36-year-old Shauna Colleen Flynn, of St. Louis. She was taken to Pella Hospital by ground ambulance before being transferred to MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, where she is in stable condition.
Police say Flynn suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and head.
After an investigation, police arrested Jonathan Jerome McAtee, 29, of St. Louis, in an Ottumwa hotel room at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. McAtee has been charged with attempted murder and was transported to Mahaska County Jail.
A press release from the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe a domestic dispute lead to the stabbing, but the investigation is ongoing.
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pella Police Department, Oskaloosa Police Department, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Drug Task Force, the Ottumwa Police Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, the Pella Dispatch Center and the Iowa State Patrol.
McAtee is due in court later Tuesday for an initial appearance.