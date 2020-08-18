OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was charged with two felonies after authorities said he struck another person with a baseball bat during an assault.
Alan Wayne Buster, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged with willful injury, a class C felony; and going armed with intent, a class D felony.
At 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, law enforcement was called to 1534 Albia Road in Ottumwa for a victim who suffered injuries from being struck with an aluminum baseball bat in the head.
Court filings say the victim was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and suffered from a brain injury, fractured skull, and a bruised and swollen eye.
Buster had an initial appearance Monday and is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.