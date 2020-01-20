OTTUMWA — The man involved in a multi-hour standoff last Friday faces charges of domestic abuse with display of a weapon.
John Steinbach, 55, refused to leave a house on North Pocahontas Street Friday after police responded to a domestic abuse call. The standoff, which was near Evans Middle School, led to Ottumwa students being dismissed from their classes early.
Steinbach was booked in the Wapello County Jail after surrendering Friday. He posted bond Saturday and was released.
Friday’s charges are not the only ones now pending against Steinbach. In early September he was charged with domestic abuse assault with injury. Court records show he pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial on the charge later this month.