OTTUMWA [mdash]Judith I. Wilson, 80, of Ottumwa, died at 2:27 p.m. January 19, 2020 at Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson. Judy was born December 16, 1939 in Ottumwa to Frank and Bertha Forbes Pregon. She married Robert "Bob" Wilson on December 14, 1962 and he preceded her in death on Oc…