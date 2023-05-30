OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man faces two felony charges after his daughter was missing for about five hours Tuesday.
The Ottumwa Police Department said the charged the 11-year-old girl’s father, Peter Frederic Serrer, 48, of Ottumwa, with neglect/abandonment of a dependent person and child endangerment causing bodily injury.
Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell said he could not comment further on what led to the charges pending Serrer’s court appearance.
The juvenile was reported missing at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday to the Ottumwa Police Department. The juvenile was found at a residence in Ottumwa at approximately 9:20 a.m.
An investigation into what led the juvenile to go missing began and Serrer was arrested as a result.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.