OTTUMWA — Authorities have charged an Ottumwa man in connection with a burglary investigation involving multiple counties.
Michael Stephen Moots, 38, is charged with three counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, and one count of third-degree burglary in Wapello County. The charges carry the potential for about 20 years in prison.
Moots also faces Davis County charges, with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft and two counts of criminal mischief.
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Department said Moots’ arrest followed a search at 7606 Cliffland Road. The search recovered a stolen Dodge Dakota from Lee County, a trailer from Davis County and an ATV stolen in Wapello County. Investigators also found a stolen gun and tools reported missing after burglaries in Wapello County.
Moots was released from the Wapello County Jail after posting a $5,000 surety bond.