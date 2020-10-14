OTTUMWA — Police said an Ottumwa man strangled and robbed another man in order to take his prescription medication.
Mark Allen Reeves, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on warrants for charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary on Saturday. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of East Mary Street in Ottumwa on Sept. 20.
Police said Reeves forced entry into the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim. During the assault, police said that Reeves strangled the victim to a state of unconsciousness. The victim later awoke to demands by Reeves to hand over the victim’s medication.
In court filings, police said Reeves admitted to the robbery and burglary. Reeves has pled not guilty to the charges and is being held on a $50,000 bond.