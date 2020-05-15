OTTUMWA — One man is in custody and charged with aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at a woman Thursday night.
Carlos Velasco Mendez, 34, 424 E. Main St., Ottumwa, was charged after police were called Thursday morning to an alley off the 400 block of East Main Street. The call said a man was threatening a woman with a handgun.
Police talked to the woman and, after doing so, arrested Mendez. They also searched a vehicle and an apartment and found evidence at both.
Mendes was released from the Wapello County Jail after posting bond. Police said the investigation is ongoing.