OTTUMWA — Investigators have charged an Ottumwa man after they said a search warrant produced evidence of child pornography.
Juan Sales Barriga, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged Monday with 76 counts of possession of child pornography, each an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class D felony.
A press release from the Ottumwa Police Department says police began their investigation in March 2021 after they were forwarded information about a sexual exploitation case from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The information was originally submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police executed a search warrant at his home at 266 Hill Ave. in Ottumwa on April 15 and arrested him on Monday.
According to court filings, police say Sales Barriga possessed 76 visual depictions of child pornography, and promoted a video to another online user and traded images with other people online.
Sales Barriga posted bond and was released.