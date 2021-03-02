OTTUMWA — Police say a man impersonated a law officer while carrying a holstered handgun at Pickwick Early Childhood Center last week.
Jason Lee Haut, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested Tuesday morning nearly a week after the incident was first reported. Haut has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons on school grounds, carrying weapons and impersonating a public official.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Ottumwa Police Department was notified of a man carrying a handgun at Pickwick. School staff told police when they questioned the man he identified himself as a member of law enforcement.
Police say the firearm was in a holster and he did not make any threats during the incident.
After the incident, officers executed a search warrant at his home where an additional firearm was seized.