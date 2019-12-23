OTTUMWA — A weekend arrest left an Ottumwa man behind bars facing a long list of charges.
Gage Allen West, 34, was arrested on warrants for two counts of second degree theft. The charges, filed in August, accused West of stealing a truck with an attached trailer after finding the keys in the vehicle.
West pleaded not guilty in September. Then he disappeared.
Judge Kirk Daily issued a warrant for West’s arrest in October, but it was not served until police caught up with him on Sunday. In addition to the warrants, West was charged with carrying weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, providing false information and theft.
The new charges did not yet show up in the state’s online courts database as of Monday.