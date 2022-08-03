CENTERVILLE — Police have charged a Centerville man with sexual crimes including prostitution involving a minor.
The Centerville Police Department arrested 35-year-old Nickolaus Noah Glen Howe, of Centerville, at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. He's been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution, lascivious conduct with a minor and possession of depiction of a minor in a sex act.
According to investigators, sometime between Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 24, 2022, Howe had purchased two cans of an alcoholic beverage and an e-cigarette product for a juvenile of an unknown age. According to court filings, the juvenile advised Howe she could not afford to pay him for those products.
Investigators say in court documents that Howe then suggested the victim could perform a sexual act on him in exchange. After coercion from Howe, the victim performed that act court filings said. Investigators say Howe then forced an additional sexual act on the victim and caused injury to the victim.
After a search warrant, officers obtained multiple pictures of the victim fully and partially naked on Howe's cell phone, according to court documents.
