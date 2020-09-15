OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office charged an Ottumwa man Monday with five counts of felony sexual abuse of a child.
David Robert Johnson, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Monday at his residence in rural Ottumwa and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a Class B felony.
In court documents, a deputy from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office wrote that the office began an investigation into repeated and ongoing sexual abuse on Sept. 9.
The deputy said in the court documents that investigators interviewed Johnson on Sept. 14, where he admitted that “he awoke” on six occasions where his genitals were involved in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12 years old.
According to investigators, Johnson admitted to them that the abuse had taken place within the last year and a half, court filings said.
Johnson is being held at the Wapello County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.