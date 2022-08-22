OTTUMWA — Police say an Ottumwa man attempted to rob a gas station employee at knifepoint Thursday.
The Ottumwa Police Department charged 23-year-old Ethan Anthony Orth with second-degree robbery, a class C felony.
Police say he entered the North Court BP, 1301 North Court St., Ottumwa, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and confronted an employee demanding the employee turn over his wallet. According to court documents, Orth displayed a knife and pointed it toward the victim while in close proximity.
The victim stated he had no money, so police say Orth grabbed the victim and then left the store without any property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.