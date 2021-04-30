OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been charged with a class B felony after police say he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old juvenile.
Reppet Elias Keichiro, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony that carries a possible punishment of 25 years in prison if there's a conviction.
A press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said officers were called to Ransom and William for an assault at 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Investigators were told an eight-year-old had been sexually assaulted.
Police say their investigation led them to charging Keichiro.
Keichiro is being held on a $50,000 bond according to court documents.