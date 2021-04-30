OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been charged with a class B felony after police say he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old juvenile.

Reppet Elias Keichiro, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony that carries a possible punishment of 25 years in prison if there's a conviction.

A press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said officers were called to Ransom and William for an assault at 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Investigators were told an eight-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

Police say their investigation led them to charging Keichiro.

Keichiro is being held on a $50,000 bond according to court documents.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

