OTTUMWA — Local police say an investigation into the sexual assaults of four female juvenile victims has resulted in the arrest of an Ottumwa man.
The Ottumwa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Simplice Maggloire Nguepnan, of Ottumwa. He is being charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, four counts of human trafficking and three counts of distribution of controlled substance to persons under the age of 18.
On June 6, 2023, the Ottumwa Police Department started an investigation involving four female juvenile victims who had been sexually assaulted by the same male. Three victims were 14 years old and the other victim was age 13.
On June 20, 2023, officers from the Ottumwa Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of the suspect located at 315 E. 4th, Apt. 3, in Ottumwa. During the course of the investigation officers also obtained search warrants for Facebook records, records from Snapchat, and the cellular devices that were seized during the initial search at the apartment.
Nguepnang is being held in the Wapello County Jail.
