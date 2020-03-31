OTTUMWA — A man charged over the weekend with making threats of arson has a previous arson conviction.
James Galbo, 63, no fixed address, was charged late Friday evening with threatening arson. Less than 12 hours later he was arrested again, this time on charges of making a bomb threat and making threats of terrorism.
The first charge accuses Galbo of threatening “to place an incendiary substance, and set it on fire, inside a hospital lobby.” That incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. It’s a Class D felony.
At 6:15 a.m. the next morning, police arrested Galbo at the Wapello County Jail on new charges. The first accused him of making a cellphone call to 911 “reporting a bomb threat at a local motel.” It was a fake report, and the criminal complaint said Galbo knew that. The call also led to a charge of making false reports. Both of those charges are Class D felonies.
The state’s online courts database said Galbo has sought a court-appointed attorney and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
This is not the first time Galbo has been charged with offenses involving arson. In 2012, he was charged in Polk County with first-degree arson. A jury found him guilty.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the Class B felony, but served a total of 332 days. He was also ordered to pay $14,514 in restitution.