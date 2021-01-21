EDDYVILLE — A Clear Lake man has died after a vehicle he was driving wrecked on northwestern Wapello County.
A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says Alfred Curtis Ray, 81, of Clear Lake, was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego northbound on Highway 63 near 212th Avenue. The vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, entering the ditch and overturning.
Ray was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center by ambulance, but did not survive injuries from the crash.
The crash was reported at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, about 3.2 miles southeast of Eddyville.