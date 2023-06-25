ALBIA — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a man is dead after a shooting, and they're investigating the death as a homicide.
Police received a 911 call at 9:38 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance and shooting at 423 A Street South in Albia. Law enforcement responded and found a 49-year-old Albia resident, Daniel Gundrum, with a gunshot wound.
Gundrum ultimately died from the wound. The Albia Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this death as a homicide.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Police did not say whether they had any suspects or persons of interest, but said there is no known threat to the general public. Investigators promised additional information in the coming days.
