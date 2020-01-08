OTTUMWA — A Wapello County man received a 25-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Diego Gutierrez, 23, was charged last fall after a traffic stop near Eddyville. Police found about two pounds of meth, along with cash and scales. A charge of failure to affix a drug tax stamp was dismissed.
The plea agreement in the case also resolves a later case in which Gutierrez was charged with having intoxicants inside a correctional facility. That charge was also dismissed.
The 25-year sentence was the maximum possible for the possession charge, which was a Class B felony under Iowa law.
In other area cases:
• Michael Bibby, one of the men charged in connection with a shootout in August 2018, has asked for a continuance. The filing said “additional discovery is necessary,” and that the county attorney’s office did not object.
There had been no parallel filing for a continuance midday Wednesday by attorneys for Dalton Cook, Bibby’s co-defendant in the case, though Bibby’s filing suggested one was being prepared.
• Sentencing for Joshua Jennings on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute has been continued to February. The court was told Jennings had missed two presentencing investigation interviews.
• Robert Houk’s sentencing on charges of theft and dependent adult abuse was set for Feb. 10. Houk reached a plea agreement earlier this year that includes dismissal of two charges: ongoing criminal conduct and perjury.
• Avery Schippers has reached a plea agreement on charges of money laundering. A hearing for his plea and sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17.