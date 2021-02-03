BLOOMFIELD — A Davis County man facing sexual abuse charges in three different Iowa counties was sentenced to another 50 years in prison last week.
Ira Albert Hartwick III, 69, of Bloomfield, pled guilty to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Judge Greg Milani sentenced him to 25 years in prison for each county.
Because some of the sentences will run concurrently with others, Hartwick's total sentence works out to 50 years. He must serve at least 70% of the sentence.
Hartwick was charged by authorities last June for the sexual abuse of four female victims over a period of 10 years. The abuse for all four occurred when they were under the age of 12, and one had suffered abuse when they were between 12 and 15 years old, as well, according to court records.
Hartwick faced similar charges in Marion County, where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December. That sentence is running concurrently with the new sentences he received last week in Davis County.
Hartwick faces sentencing in Polk County on Feb. 24 after pleading guilty to one of the two charges of sexual abuse.