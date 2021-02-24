OTTUMWA — The man who shot and wounded a juvenile during a drive-by shooting will avoid prison time with good behavior.
Michael James Williams, 26, of Ottumwa, faced a charge of attempted murder that alone could have resulted in a 50-year prison sentence. Instead, he filed a guilty plea to two lesser charges.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced by Judge Lucy Gamon to 10 years in prison for a charge of reckless use of a firearm and 5 years for going armed with intent. The sentences would be served consecutively but both prison terms were suspended by the judge. Williams was ordered to serve five years of probation.
Williams was fined a total of $1,750.
According to court filings, Williams was charged in October 2018 after a drive-by shooting that injured a 17-year-old. The juvenile received a single gunshot wound, but lived.
The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2018, in the 800 block of Ellis Street on Ottumwa's south side.