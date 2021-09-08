OTTUMWA — The man who was found in the lagoon near The Beach Ottumwa last week has been identified.

The Ottumwa Police Department received a fingerprint analysis by the State Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday and identified the victim as 37-year-old Clayton G. Davidson of Knoxville, Tennessee. The investigation also revealed the victim had relatives from the Ottumwa area.

Davidson was found face-down in the lagoon a few feet from the bank Sept. 1 about 1 p.m., but initial autopsy results conducted Friday didn't reveal an identity, and no trauma was observed as a possible cause of death. The Ottumwa Fire Department retrieved the body from the lagoon.

Anyone with additional information about Davidson is requested to call the police department at 641-683-0661.

