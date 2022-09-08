EXLINE — A Thursday crash near Exline critically injured an Appanoose County male.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Robert Wayne Logston, of Cincinnati, crashed into a car before leaving the scene and crashed again about one mile later.
Officers received a 911 call at 3:01 p.m. Thursday to report a hit-and-run crash in the 27000 block of Highway 5, just south of Highway T30, known locally as the Exline turnoff. The caller reported one of the involved vehicles continued southbound on the highway.
Four minutes later, dispatchers received another call to report a single vehicle rollover crash in the 28000 block of Highway 5, 1.2 miles south of the original crash scene.
Investigators determined that Logston was involved in the previous hit-and-run crash, before the car he was driving rolled over into a ditch.
The sheriff's office says Logston was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Investigations into both crashes are still ongoing.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Centerville Fire and Rescue, Cincinnati Fire Department, Southern Appanoose County First Responders, and MercyOne Air Med.
