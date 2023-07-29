RATHBUN LAKE — Authorities say an Arkansas man was fatally struck by a boat while in the water Friday afternoon.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on the incident at 3:51 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the 36-year-old male was a passenger on a pontoon boat with six other people. For unknown reasons, the male left the bow area of the boat, entered the water and was then struck by the boat and did not resurface.
Emergency personnel searched the area with rescue divers and specialized search and rescue equipment. They recovered the man's body at approximately 8:52 p.m. Friday in about 14 feet of water.
An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death. Names of the male or others involved are not being released until family members can be notified.
The investigation is ongoing with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with assistance of the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office. Personnel responding to the scene included the sheriff's office and DNR, Rathbun Lake Corp of Engineers, Iowa State Patrol, Centerville Fire/Rescue, Chariton Fire Department Dive Team, and ADLM Emergency Management.
