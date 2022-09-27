OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man is headed to prison after a guilty plea in a sexual assault case that involved two children.
Christopher Lee Williams, 55, of Ottumwa, pled guilty to two class D felonies in the sexual assault case. In accordance with a voluntary plea deal reached with prosecutors, Judge Greg Milani sentenced Williams to a total of five years in prison.
Williams was charged in 2018 with the sexual abuse of two children, both under the age of 12 years old. Among six counts filed, Williams faced two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a class B felony. Minus two class D felonies, all other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Williams filed a guilty plea in May.
Williams can appeal the decision. If he choses to, appeal bond is set at $5,000. Following the completion of prison time, Williams must serve a 10-year supervisory term similar to someone who has been paroled.
