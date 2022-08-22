MORAVIA — A man is alive and stable after he was rescued from a grain bin Monday.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 10:39 a.m. Monday to report a man was trapped inside of a grain bin near the 23000 block of Highway J18 in rural Moravia.
The Moravia Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated a 58-year-old male from Moravia that was trapped inside a half-full grain bin. The male, who authorities did not identify, was transported to MercyOne Medical Center by medical helicopter in stable condition.
The Moravia Fire Department was assisted by the Centerville Fire Department, The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Fire & EMS, and MercyOne Air Med.
