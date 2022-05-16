ICONIUM — Authorities continue to look for a man they say severely assaulted a deputy Saturday.
A member of the public on Sunday reported seeing 33-year-old David Duane Boley near a cemetery in the 17500 block of Highway J18. Boley is wanted in connection with an assault on an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy that occurred Saturday afternoon. The assault led to a multiple agency manhunt near the small northern Appanoose County town of Iconium.
Boley is still at large as of Monday afternoon, Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson said.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office described Boley as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head may be shaved. He has multiple tattoos, including the letters "NY" on the left shoulder, a burning cross on the left forearm, a Green Bay Packers emblem on the left arm, and a skull on the left calf.
Boley is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If located the public should immediately call 911 and not approach Boley themselves.
At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was called to the 17400 block of Highway J18 in rural Moravia for the report of a suspicious person. While investigating, Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew made contact with Boley and determined he was armed with a firearm. During the incident, Buckallew was assaulted and Boley fled the scene on foot.
Buckallew was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Besides being wanted for Saturday's incident, Boley has active warrants related to several cases, with charges including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and child endangerment.