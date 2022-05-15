ICONIUM — The search for a man authorities say severely assaulted a deputy continued Sunday after a public report of a potential sighting.
At 9:45 a.m. Sunday, a member of the public reported seeing 33-year-old David Duane Boley near a cemetery in the 17500 block of Highway J18. Boley is wanted in connection with an assault on an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy that occurred Saturday afternoon. The assault led to a multiple agency manhunt near the small northern Appanoose County town of Iconium.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office described Boley as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head may be shaved. He has multiple tattoos, including the letters "NY" on the left shoulder, a burning cross on the left forearm, a Green Bay Packers emblem on the left arm, and a skull on the left calf.
Boley is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If located the public should immediately call 911 and not approach Boley themselves.
At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was called to the 17400 block of Highway J18 in rural Moravia for the report of a suspicious person. While investigating, Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew made contact with Boley and determined he was armed with a firearm. During the incident, Buckallew was assaulted and Boley fled the scene on foot.
Buckallew was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Besides being wanted for Saturday's incident, Boley has active warrants related to several cases, with charges including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and child endangerment.