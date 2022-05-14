MORAVIA — An Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy was assaulted while investigating a suspicious person call Saturday, and police say they're still searching for the man responsible.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said that officers are searching for 33-year-old David Duane Boley. They describe him as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, though his head may be shaved. He has multiple tattoos, including the letters "NY" on the left shoulder, a burning cross on the left forearm, a Green Bay Packers emblem on the left arm, and a skull on the left calf.
Boley is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If located the public should immediately call 911 and not approach Boley themselves.
An active search is underway near Iconium, a small town west of Moravia. The search includes an airplane circling the area.
At 12:20 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was called to the 17400 block of Highway J18 in rural Moravia for the report of a suspicious person. While investigating, Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew made contact with Boley and determined he was armed with a firearm. During the incident, Buckallew was assaulted and Boley fled the scene on foot.
Buckallew was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Besides being wanted for Saturday's incident, Boley has active warrants related to several cases, with charges including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and child endangerment.