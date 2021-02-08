Weather related announcements for Monday, Feb. 8:

Ottumwa Public Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

Seton Catholic Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

Albia Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only. No AM preschool.

Centerville Schools: Two hour delay.

Davis County Schools: Virtual classes only.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

Fairfield Schools: One hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

Moravia Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

Moulton-Udell Schools: NOW CLOSED.

Pekin Schools: Two hour delay.

Seymour Schools: NOW CLOSED - virtual learning day.

Van Buren County Community: Now two-hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.

(Note: Cardinal Schools was already scheduled for no school due to professional development.)

