Weather related announcements for Monday, Feb. 8:
Ottumwa Public Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
Seton Catholic Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
Albia Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only. No AM preschool.
Centerville Schools: Two hour delay.
Davis County Schools: Virtual classes only.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
Fairfield Schools: One hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
Moravia Schools: Two hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
Moulton-Udell Schools: NOW CLOSED.
Pekin Schools: Two hour delay.
Seymour Schools: NOW CLOSED - virtual learning day.
Van Buren County Community: Now two-hour delay. Buses on hard surfaces only.
(Note: Cardinal Schools was already scheduled for no school due to professional development.)