OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board takes on several topics Monday evening, but few details were available on the agenda posted Friday afternoon.
While the second semester of the current school year has just begun, discussions for the 2021-22 school calendar begin at Monday’s meeting. The Market on Main presentation, which was postponed from the Jan. 27 meeting, is back on the slate, as is a proposal for the middle school.
There are two items scheduled for a vote, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) Temporary Leave Policy and a bond counsel engagement letter. “The district will engage the Ahlers Cooney Law Firm to serve as bond counsel and assist with the refinancing of our existing 2012 and 2013 sales tax revenue bonds,” reads the agenda summary.
The meeting includes the district’s monthly employee recognition presentation and is set for 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School.