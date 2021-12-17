DES MOINES — Matthew Eric Mason, formerly of Ottumwa and Des Moines, was sentenced to just over 15 years in prison on child pornography charges dating back to 2019.
In an announcement by U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose handed down the 188-month sentence Nov. 16 for receipt of child pornography. Mason, 26, pleaded guilty to the offense in August. Following his term, Mason will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for an additional 10 years.
According to court documents, Mason began communicating with minor boys in 2019 while playing online video games. Multiple times in early February of that year, Mason knowingly persuaded and enticed a 13-year-old New Hampshire boy to take "selfie" photographs of his genitals and send them to Mason through an online application, which the boy did.
In the summer of 2019, Mason knowingly persuaded an enticed a 12-year-old Maryland boys to carry out the same act and send the photo through a text message, which the boy did.
In both cases, Mason knew the ages of the boys. Police searched his apartment in November 2019 and discovered several electronic devices that contained dozens of videos of child pornography depicting adolescent boys.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Nashua (N.H.) Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Attorney's Office and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.
The was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the Department of Justice's "Project Safe Childhood" initiative.