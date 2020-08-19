OTTUMWA — Blackbird Investments has been dodging city requests for updates, until Mayor Tom Lazio showed up unannounced at their headquarters last week.
The firm proposed in 2014 a project to redevelop the former St. Joseph Hospital site in Ottumwa into a housing development for single- and multi-family homes.
However, the project has hit delay after delay and has had repeated instances of Blackbird Investments not being responsive and providing updates.
That trend had continued, Lazio said Tuesday to the Ottumwa City Council. So, while the mayor was attending an Iowa League of Cities meeting in Des Moines on Thursday, he swung by Blackbird's headquarters unannounced.
Justin Doyle, the president of the firm, told Lazio that COVID-19 has caused some more delays in the project, but they expect more site work still this year.
"They are still moving ahead with Drish [Construction] and company to do the infrastructure and foundation work for that site," Lazio said. "I asked him if they're going to do anything this year, and they said they are.
"I told them that their lack of communication and lack of activity has really affected their credibility, and they acknowledged that, but it's been an unusual year for a lot of reasons."
In June, Lazio reported that work was to resume at the site in July.
The 10-acre site is on the north side of Ottumwa, and the development project that includes townhouses and single-family homes is dubbed "Homes at St. Joseph's Square."
The project has been anything but smooth, with months passing by while demolition of the old hospital was stalled before being completed in 2019.
Blackbird's investment effort was four years old before they completed the asbestos removal of the former hospital in 2018. That year, the investment firm told a local group homes would be ready for families in 2019.