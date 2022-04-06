OTTUMWA — Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson signed a proclamation Wednesday to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Johnson, who spent 30 years working as an area administrator for the Iowa Department of Human Services, said in an email that "I am very familiar with sexual assault and sexual violence, and the negative impact these adverse events can create for individuals and their families."
The proclamation said "1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls will experience a sexual assault before the age of 18," and that "youth ages 12-17 are 2 1/2 times as likely to be victims of rape or sexual assault." It also said 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 mean will be sexually assaulted during their time in college.
Under the proclamation the city "supports the efforts of national, state and local partners, and of every citizen, to actively engage in public and private efforts to prevent sexual violence."
Last week, Johnson signed a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.