OTTUMWA — Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson signed a proclamation Wednesday recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city.
Johnson presented the proclamation at the annual meeting for the Wapello County Children's Alliance.
The proclamation said "children are key to the state's future success, prosperity and quality of life, and while children are our most valuable resource, they are also our most vulnerable ..."
The proclamation also discusses "supporting and strengthening" Iowa families and preventing the "far-reaching effects of maltreatment, providing the opportunity for children to develop healthy, trusting family bonds; and consequently, building the foundations of communities."
According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Children's Bureau, the number of child victims has decreased for five years between 2016 and 2020, and just over two children per 100,000 died as a result of child abuse for fiscal year 2020.