FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Mendy McAdams has been hired to fill the position of executive director.
McAdams has spent the last three years as the assistant director at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. Said Lindsay Bauer, executive director of the arts and convention center, “We are so happy for our friends at the Chamber to have an asset like Mendy. We wish her all the best and look forward to partnering with her in this new capacity.”
In addition to her event-planning and nonprofit experience at the convention center, McAdams has also been involved with numerous activities through The Ottumwa Chamber of Commerce.
Jason Davis, president of the board of directors at the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said, “We could not be more excited for the future of the Chamber and the Fairfield community. Mendy not only brings a wealth of experience but also has a passion for Fairfield and the community.”
McAdams will begin her official duties as executive director Feb. 21. Details regarding a meet and greet opportunity will be forthcoming soon.