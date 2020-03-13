OTTUMWA — City Hall has seen several key positions turn over in the past several months, and another change came to light Friday. Police Chief Tom McAndrew plans to retire later this spring.
The city posted the job opening online, and Mayor Tom Lazio confirmed it Friday morning.
“He has formally announced he will retire,” Lazio said. “I think he has got like 32 years [with the department]. He started right out of college.”
McAndrew’s career with the department has included a wide range of duties. He served as an officer with the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force and, as then-Sergeant McAndrew, was involved in multiple drug cases that involved both local and federal agencies.
In 2007, McAndrew recalled the first car used by the agency for undercover operations as being so uncomfortable he had to stop on the way back from picking it up in Centerville. It was bad enough the task force eventually tore out the front seats and installed new ones.
By 2008, McAndrew had been promoted to lieutenant. When Jim Clark announced his retirement as chief in 2013, McAndrew was tapped for the department’s top spot.
The city’s advertisement for the job gives a salary range of $80-$100,000, depending on the qualifications and experience of a candidate. Candidates must be at least 27 years old, have at least 15 years’ experience in law enforcement and seven years as a supervisor. The position also requires a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field.
Applications will close March 27. Oral interviews will take place in late April.
Lazio said he hopes the process will move smoothly. McAndrew’s retirement arrives in June, so if the right candidate is found at the interviews the city might be able to make the transition without having an interim chief in place.