OTTUMWA — Doug McAntire has been a youth football coach, mailman, cable guy, and a veteran.
In a way, he is an "everyman" type in Ottumwa.
McAntire touted his plain-spoken credentials as he met with members of The Courier's editorial board Thursday. The 59-year-old sees a "culture" problem in Ottumwa, and believes he help bridge that gap on the Ottumwa City Council.
"With me, what you see is what you get," said McAntire, who received the most votes of any of the council candidates. "I love people. This town has many people from different walks of life. I'm not trying to sell to be a council member, I'm just selling who I am."
McAntire is running for office the first time. He figures if there is a time to make an impact in city leadership, this is it.
"I woke up in May and I was 59 years old. In June, my wife and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. The next 18 years is going to go fast, if not faster," he said. "In 18 short years, I'm 77 years old.
"God put me on this earth to communicate with people and interact with them, and if this is one way of doing that, then that's what I want to do. I don't want to be in a nursing home wishing I would have done something I didn't."
When McAntire talks about a "culture" problem, he doesn't see it as racial or ethnic. It's more general than that.
"You see one person walking along, picking up a piece of trash, and something like that automatically puts us in a good mood, because we like seeing people do good things," he said. "Then that person is going to tell someone else, and before you know it, someone on the other side of town gets wind of it. That's how you change a community, by doing it a little at a time."
One of the issues McAntire spoke of was one that hasn't yet been before the council, but could soon be. A petition has been circulating to change the ban on breed-specific pit bull dogs, and as a mailman for 15 years, he said he had a unique vantage point.
"I'd be willing to open it up for discussion," he said of the ban. "Nine out of 10 pit bulls that came to me wasn't asking me how I was doing. I've also had friends who had pit bulls that were very friendly to me.
"It's worth talking about, but I've seen both sides of the track," he said. "If they lifted it, and a family that was responsible had a pit bull attack a kid, that's on my conscience. That's on my shoulders."
McAntire believes tax-increment financing, which will fund a hotel at Bridge View Center and the potential Bonita Avenue housing development, can be a good thing — if it's directed toward bringing industry to the city.
"As a city we should sit down and try to give them some incentive, because it's going to change our community in a positive way," he said. "But when you start doing it for private people, then I think we need to be a little cautious on that."
McAntire viewed it as a positive that nine council candidates ran for three seats, and that eight of those hadn't run for public office in the past.
"I think whoever runs it's a plus," he said.
He did, however, like the idea of a ward system, which the city had years ago.
"I would like to see two people from the west end, two from the east, two from the south and two from the north," he said. "I grew up on the south side, so I'm always going to have that mentality. Now I live on the north, and I've lived on the east and west. That way, they're all going to learn about the city instead of having this division we have."
McAntire does see issues of communication between the city and its citizens, and believes he can help bridge that divide.
"I think I can bring some of that stuff to the table to close that gap a little bit," he said. "The citizens don't feel their voice is heard, but I'm an outgoing person. I think, one at a time, when people call and talk to me, the more I learn, I can say, 'Hey, I used to think just like you.' That's what they need to hear.
"Sometimes if (council or staff) gets frustrated with a bunch of negative phone calls, it's pretty easy to say, 'You know what, they just don't understand. I'm just going to do my job.' Where I will go out there and explain it to people. I won't reach everybody, but it starts with one, and that's where I think I can bring that to the table."