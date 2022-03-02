Hunter McCoy and HDWLR LLC announced Tuesday an agreement to purchase RJ Performance, the leading powersports dealer serving southeast Iowa.
“I was presented with the opportunity to keep a great local business going and I couldn’t pass it up,” McCoy in a press release. “I’ve been here for seven years and it felt like the natural decision to make.”
The purchase includes the acquisition of Indian Motorcycle of Wapello County, the subsidiary company that will be renamed to Indian Motorcycle of Ottumwa.
RJ Performance, located at 14231 Sycamore Road, has served Ottumwa and surrounding areas as a leading full service motorsport dealer since 1982.
The company offers a selection of top names such as Polaris, Yamaha, GEM, Slingshot, Victory and Indian Motorcycle. McCoy plans to continue the company’s involvement in the community as a proud supporter of Ottumwa and events in the surrounding areas.
RJ Performance currently has openings for sales representatives, service technicians and finance managers. Contact hmccoy@rjperformance.com or stop by the facility for an application.