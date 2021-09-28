OTTUMWA — Masks will remain optional at Ottumwa schools.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mike McGrory explained his reasoning for not changing the district’s return-to-learn plan in regards to the issue.
“I have thoughtfully considered all points of views on this very complex issue,” he said. “I understand these decisions are multifaceted. I know there isn’t an answer that will make everyone happy.”
He said he came to his decision to continue with the status quo by considering community feedback, analyzing how other districts in the area are proceeding, by seeking legal council from the district’s attorney, consulting with state and local health officials, and evaluating student and staff COVID-19 data.
“In weighing all of these options, I’m recommending to our board of directors to make no change to our return-to-learn plan and to continue to give students and staff the option of wearing masks,” McGrory said. “We continue to advocate for mask-wearing for everyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask and will provide disposable masks for any student or staff member in our buildings.”
The nature of the injunction put in place halting the state ban on school mask mandates was also a concern when making his recommendation. “One of my reasons for the recommendation is that I’m concerned regarding the temporary nature of the injunction, pending the governor’s appeal, things could change at any time,” he added. “I feel it’s best to wait for a definitive ruling before considering changing a policy that would further impact our learning environment.”
He also said that in consulting with legal counsel, there would be a minimal liability for the district in maintaining the current policy. “I don’t want to get too technical, but the ‘but for’ cause, if somebody were to get sick, it would almost be impossible to show that the school district was at fault in that situation.”
McGrory said that the recommendation is a fluid one and the district will continue to monitor COVID-related absences in the district and assure options. Ottumwa is one of the few districts that continues to offer a virtual option, he said, and the deep cleaning, disinfecting and atomizing classrooms will remain part of the district’s mitigation policy.
“In the event that building absences increase due to COVID, we will step up cleaning procedures for that entire building and also look at, should we be implementing any additional safety protocols, up to requiring masks.”
He also plans to partner with public health in administering future vaccines, whether it be getting students under age 12 vaccinated once they’re eligible or offering another vaccine clinic for employees once boosters are available; currently, he estimated, about 75-80% of school staff are vaccinated.
Since there was no change in the recommendation, there was no vote on the issue. However, board member Nancy Manson asked that the mask recommendation be put on the agenda for the board’s next meeting Oct. 11 rather than have an earlier special session on the issue. That also coincides with the date the extension on the judge’s injunction expires. “I would like to wait to hear what the judge says. I would not want it before he makes his ruling on the 11th,” she said.
“Student learning and the health and well-being of our learning community remains at the forefront of our decision-making as a district,” McGrory said. “We encourage mask-wearing of individuals who are comfortable in doing so. We will monitor state, county and building data and adjust accordingly.
“As we move forward, feedback from parents, students, staff and stakeholders is welcomed,” he continued. “We are grateful for everyone’s understanding and support regarding these complex issues.”