OTTUMWA — As homecoming week festivities get underway in Ottumwa Monday, the school board will be looking at the issue of masks in schools.
According to the agenda posted Friday afternoon, Superintendent Mike McGrory will make a recommendation to the board “to make no change to our return-to-learn plan and continue to give students and staff the option of wearing masks.”
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, the board voted to implement a mask mandate in schools. Then in May 2021, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a ban on mask mandates in schools. A federal judge recently placed an injunction on the law, causing many districts to revisit their mask policies.
Weekly data on the district’s online dashboard Friday indicated an absentee rate of 1.97% due to COVID-19 protocol, including those infected, those under quarantine or those waiting on test results. That amounts to around 94 students based on last year’s enrollment numbers. Friday, Oct. 1, is the state count day for the 2021-22 school year.
McGrory will also go over the homecoming schedule of events, including the parade and coronation Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The announcement of technology and construction trades grants are also part of his report.
Later in the meeting, Lindsey Beinhart, director of operations and maintenance, will provide an update on construction and renovation projects around the district, and Dave Harper, executive director of human resources and operations, will present information on the planning and timelines for secure entrances at the north-side elementary buildings. He will also update the board on the status of the planning of the Evans multi-purpose facility.
Action items include approving the purchase of building maintenance equipment for $122,588 and the first reading of the policy regarding the rental of district facilities. The board will also be asked to approve several bond resolutions, a tax exemption certificate, and continuing disclosure certificate that district CFO John Berg will review with members.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School. School board meetings are also streamed live on the district’s YouTube page.