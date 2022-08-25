OTTUMWA — Throughout September, Meet Ottumwa will be determining the top restaurants and establishments in a variety of categories, and the organization is asking the members of the public for assistance by voting for their favorite.
Each week, Meet Ottumwa will post a link to that week's score sheet on its Facebook page. The group has pre-selected five restaurants in each category, but the public can also add others. Food reviews and score sheets can be sent to info@meetottumwa.org, as well as @meetottumwa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or they can be dropped off at the Meet Ottumwa office inside the Bridge View Center.
Judging begins with the "Taco Tour," which begins Monday and goes through Sept. 2. The following restaurants have been selected:
— Botanitas Isa-Abys, located at 1306 W. Second St.
— El Rancho Grande, located at 232 E. Main St.
— Garnacheria Y Taqueria Ebenezer, located at 233 N. Sheridan Ave.
— Mimi's Taqueria, located at 707 Church St.
— Tortaco, located at 1119 E. Main St.
The contest then turns to the "Coffee Crawl," which will run from Sept. 5-9. The following locales have been included in the competition:
— Coal Palace Cafe and Books, located at 226 W. Main St.
— Hub Coffee, located at 627 W. Second St.
— Sassy Java House, located at 606 W. Main St.
— Top Hat Coffee and Entertainment, located at 221 E. Main St.
— The Vine Coffeehouse and Eatery, located at 1110 S. Madison Ave.
The week of Sept. 12-16 is set aside for the "Wing Walk." The following establishments have been included in this category:
— Benchwarmer's Eatery and Sports Lounge, located at 2209 Roemer Ave.
— Courtside Bar and Grill, located at 2511 N. Court St.
— El Rancho Grande, loaded at 232 E. Main St.
— Godfrey's Ale House, located at 2513 Northgate St.
— Warehouse Barbecue Co. and Brewhouse, located at 2818 N. Court St.
For sweet-tooth fans, the week of Sept 19-23 will take residents on the "Frozen Treat Trot." The following establishments are part of this category:
— Ashby's, located at 1110 N. Quincy Ave.
— Graham's Dairy Freez, located at 627 W. Second St.
— Main Street Donuts, located at 606 W. Main St.
— Polar Xpress, located at 221 E. Main St.
— Rock 'N Roll Dairy Bar, located at 1110 S. Madison Ave.
Judging wraps up the week of Sept. 26-30 with the "Bloody Mary Marathon." The following venues have been selected for judging:
— Bubba-Q's located at 1110 N. Quincy Ave.
— Courtside Bar and Grill, located at 2511 N. Court St.
— Morgan's Corner Bar and Grill, located at 436 W. Second St.
— Tom-Tom Tap, located at 107 E. Second St.
There is no overall winner among the five categories, but during the first week of October for the finale, Meet Ottumwa officials will go to the winning establishment in each category, and will do a Facebook Live video in which they will speak with the owners. One person who participated in that week's food review will be invited to attend and receive a free meal compliments of Meet Ottumwa.
For more information, contact Meet Ottumwa at (641) 684-4303.
