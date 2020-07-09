Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.