While the Wapello County 4-H Expo might not be the traditional expo of years past, there will still be a royalty pageant. It is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Expo grounds. The event is not open to the public, but there will be a livestream of the event on Facebook.
Lil’ Miss Clover and Lil” Mr. Clover
Marin Plate is the daughter of Scott and Saskija Plate. Marin is a member of the Aggies 4-H club. Marin will be a second-grader at Horace Mann Elementary in the fall.
Luke Nicholson is the son of Nate and Amy Nicholson. Luke is a member of the Seton Clover Kids after-school club. Luke will be a second-grader at Seton Catholic School in the fall.
Quincy Hedgecock is the son of Derek Hedgecock and Whitney Moore. Quincy is a member of the Eisenhower Clover Kids after-school club. Quincy will be a first-grader at Eisenhower Elementary in the fall.
Duchess
Raina Plate is the daughter of Scott and Saskija Plate. Raina is a member of the Aggies 4-H club. Marin will be a sixth-grader at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Jocelyn Davis is the daughter of Linda Davis and Cole Davis. Jocelyn is a member of the Pleasant U and I Sodbusters 4-H club. Jocelyn will be a sixth-grader at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Princess and Prince
Hanah Grunig is the daughter of Janet Tilley and Todd Tilley. Hanah is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. Hanah will be a freshman at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School in the fall.
Addison Richardson is the daughter of Lisa Richardson. Addison is a member of the Hotshots 4H club. Addison will be an eighth-grader at Sigourney Jr./Sr. High School in the fall.
Emily Scott is the daughter of Brett and Traci Scott. Emily is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4H Club. Emily will be a freshman at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School in the fall.
Gage Denner is the son of Mike and Annie Denner. Gage is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club. Gage will be a seventh-grader at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Queen and King
Kacey Beinhart is the daughter of Lindsey and Annie Beinhart. Kacey is a member of the Westside Trailblazers 4-H Club. Kacey will be attending William Penn University in the fall.
Macy Duff is the daughter of Cliff and Lisa Duff. Macy is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H club. Macy will be attending Indian Hills in the fall.
Makenzie Fischer is the daughter of Anthony and Yolanda Fischer. Makenzie is a member of the Pleasant U and I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Makenzie will be a junior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Dylan Baldwin is the son of Yvonne and Mike Green. Dylan is a member of the City Slickers 4-H Club. Dylan will continue taking classes at Indian Hills in the fall.
Cole Denner is the son of Mike and Annie Denner. Cole is a member of the Aggies 4-H club. Cole will be a junior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.