OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District’s plans for the Market on Main building will be detailed to the school board Monday.
The district is set to close on the building early next month; on Feb. 22, a program of studies will be presented to the board. March will bring student education of new and ongoing programming, including an eighth-grade parent night, a Market on Main tour, and distribution of marketing information. Student registrations will also begin in March.
The presentation will come as part of a presentation on goals for the district. One of the top goals is that 100% of OHS graduations will leave with a career or college-focused action plan and engage in meaningful four-year planning starting in sixth grade.
The district also has a goal of increasing the number of students in career and technical education (CTE) courses over the next several years, which is where the expansion to MoM comes in.
Career pathways in the program include engineering, welding, construction, hospitality, computer science, entrepreneurship and health sciences.
Proposed uses of the downtown building have been divided into categories of needs, want and wish.
Needs include a business incubator, school store, outdoor classroom, gas ranges, wall ovens, stainless steel prep areas, interactive boards, a study lounge, storage, laundry, hand washing, office space for teachers, think tanks, private conference rooms, kitchen and cafe seating, curriculum resources and reading materials, and a open, modern design, among others.
Wants include more windows, an herb garden, wall murals, a retail area, outdoor park, vinyl printer, a shuttle, support, multi-functional furniture, modern furniture, a food area.
Items on the wish list include a coffee shop, garage doors in classrooms, outdoor utilities for events, a dedicated sales space, an outdoor garden, small apex meeting rooms, transparent classroom walls, and ping pong and pool tables.
In an interview this week, Superintendent Mike McGrory said the location will offer students different opportunities as well as a visual building for the district.
“We’re looking at how we can keep it open on nights and weekends for community activities,” he said.
Monday’s meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School, will also include information on the district action plan and a presentation on the open enrollment research conducted on the district’s behalf.
McGrory said that includes introducing new initiatives and plans to address concerns about class size, classroom resources and safety. He also said the vision for the future of the district’s north-side schools will be addressed.
“It’s a really exciting time right now for the Ottumwa School District, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he said.