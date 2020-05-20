OTTUMWA — Monday’s Memorial Day holiday is causing a change in schedule for Ottumwa and Wapello County departments.
• City Hall, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices and Wapello County offices will be closed Monday.
• Ottumwa Transit Authority buses will not operate Monday.
The holiday will also adjust hours at the landfill and recycling center as well as creating changes to residential collection schedules.
• The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill will be closed Monday but will be open regular hours, 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
• The Recycling Center will be closed Monday and remains closed on Saturdays.
• City residential trash collection routes that normally operate Monday will be postponed to Tuesday.
• South-side yard waste and bulky item pickup, normally done on Tuesday, will be moved to Thursday the week of the holiday. Yard wast for the north and south side will be done Thursday. Residents needed bulk item pickup the week of the holiday need to call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The city is also reminding residents that the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office, 1302 N. Court St., will be closed over Memorial Day weekend, including Monday. In addition, no information tent will be set up this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Those seeking information on lot locations should call the cemetery office at 641-683-0687 prior to the holiday weekend.