OTTUMWA — “The tastiest two hours in Ottumwa” returns to Bridge View Center on Jan. 18.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s 25 Men Who Can Cook has long been a popular fundraiser, featuring the chance for people to snack on treats prepared by supporters of the orchestra. This year’s entries include Louisiana bourbon bread pudding, Octoberfest in a bite, and bite-sized beef Wellington, among others.
Doors open at Bridge View Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and the event is open until 1 p.m.
This is the ninth year for the event, in which chefs compete in two divisions. One allows for professionals to show off their best. The other is for hobbyists who have their own skills. Each division will award a first, second and third place in the People’s Choice competition.
Awards will also be given for best entrée, best dessert and best pre-dining.
Chefs competing this year in the Hobby Chef Division include Jamarco Clark (Indian Hills Community College), Terry Glick (Hy-Vee, Albia), Taylor Grimm (South Hy-Vee), Ron Groenendyk (Iowa Prairie Rose Dutch Cookers), Derek Hedgecock (Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse), David Howard (Ottumwa Regional Health Center), John Kearney (Buckeye Partners), Jeff Leonard (Grace Ottumwa), Mark Lewis (John Deere Ottumwa Works), Jessie Mattingly (The Catfish Place, Arbela, Missouri), Nathan Miller (Indian Hills Community College), Alex Morley (Edward Jones), Mike Potts (Wayne County Hospital), Brian Quinn (Mercy Medical Clinic), John Richards (retired educator), Marc Roe (Tenco), Rick Slaymaker (BNSF), and Bill Ward (retired barber).
Professional chefs competing include Chef Marshall Bohlmann (independent), Chef Michael Ludwig (Hotel Ottumwa), Chef Bob Newell (Bridge View Center), Chef Bruce Nord (The Stockyard Steak & Chop House), Chef Thomas Roberson (Appanoose Rapids); Chef Reynaldo Royval (Burritos Los Roy), Chef Blaine Rupe (Blaine’s Bagels), and Chef Frank Tafta (Hearthstone, A Ministry of Wesley Life – Pella).
The event also includes a silent auction. Advance tickets are $15 and are available from participating chefs, symphony board members and Bridge View Center. Adult tickets are $20 at the door, and children’s tickets are $5 at the door.