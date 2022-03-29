OTTUMWA — Starting July 1, citizens requiring some services through the South Central Behavioral Health Region will notice a reduction in those services.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday revealed that the region's governance board voted unanimously to cut a few services because of escalating costs the region has had to incur to offset other regions not needing them.
For example, a full-time nurse hired by the region may not be used by the region all the time, but other regions may need that service at some point. However, the start-up costs have increased because of a shortage of health care professionals, and the region has had to make up the costs for the other regions not using services.
In all, the region will be cutting about $300,000 worth of services by using carryover balances in the budget, said supervisor Jerry Parker, who sits on the regional board. It will be a phased-out approach, with all effects in place by July 1. The cost cuts will take place over the next two budget cycles.
"We're going to have to use some of those balances in this year. We're trying to make the cuts that least affect the day-to-day contact with our clients," Parker said. "They'll still be getting the services, but the areas that are underutilized, we're going to have to make some changes. Some of those changes will be noticeable."
The contracted services that will not be renewed include:
• Therapy in the jails. The region will no longer pay a therapist to do initial assessments, but a doctor will continue to see inmates and prescribe medication without the assessments. It would save approximately $50,000 a year.
• Mobile crisis team. Parker said the region has had this for four years and used it 11 times, at a cost of $100,000. There had been previous discussions about eliminating it, as he said it is difficult to staff. However, the region will continue to pay the social worker who works with law enforcement and sees 20-30 clients a month, which is a cost savings.
• There will no longer be round-the-clock security at the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center; security will be on-site from 7 p.m.-7 a.m., saving about $78,000 a year.
• Court-ordered evaluations. Eliminating that service could save the region about $40,000 a year, and it also is not widely used.
• A $75,000 cut in the public education portion of an annual block grant. Normally, the region has given SIMH $300,000 in a block grant to keep it running, $100,000 of which was to be allocated for public education. Parker said it has been rare, if ever, that all of that public education money was used, but that will be decreased.
Supervisor Brian Morgan, who is on the SIMH board, was proud of what the region has done for the organization, but lamented that some of the services haven't been used as much as he'd hoped.
"We went from being at 16 employees in the Wapello Building to 90 employees," he said. "It's like Jerry said, 'You try new things and maybe they don't work out the way you want.' The mobile crisis is a perfect example. I think that was something that was a great idea initially.
"I hate seeing that block grant cut because I know it's a necessity," he added. "But it makes me feel better that we've had some talks with (SIMH executive director) Christina (Schark) and knowing the best way to run that facility. But like any business, you try things and they take off, and some of it doesn't. And eventually, you kind of have to trim the fat, if you will."
Parker said the mental health levy, which was eliminated by the state legislature this year, would have only partially offset any cuts to services. The region's levy was maxed out at $47.28 per capita, but spikes in the costs to cover any dead time for services for the other regions were too great for Wapello County to pay on its own without cutting services.
"We're looking ahead to a time when we don't have that full $47.28," he said. "When we're done with this in the next two years, the amount the state's going to be giving us is about $42 per capita, so we're preparing for that.
"So, because of our carryover balances, we'll be in good shape as far as being ready two years from now."
Still, there seemed to be frustration that others weren't paying their fair share.
"That's the discussion now, because the startup costs are really, really heavy," Parker said. "Since we started it, it's our baby, because we needed a particular service. But we were trying to get other people to use it."