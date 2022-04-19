CLIVE — Trinity Health will become the sole owner of MercyOne, a regional health system with 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and 420 care sites.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the sale is expected to finalize by the summer.
Since 1998, Trinity Health had been a part-owner of MercyOne with Catholic Health Initiatives, which know operates as CommonSpirit. Both organizations are not-for-profit Catholic health care organizations.
Trinity Health's purchase of CommonSpirit's share of the system comes after months of analysis that led to a conclusion a sole parent was the best path forward for the organization. Michigan-based Trinity Health itself has presence in 25 states and is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the nation.
A press release from MercyOne says the transition will be seamless for the communities and patients served by MercyOne. That transition will include MercyOne moving to platforms used by Trinity Health, including a single electronic health record system allowing patients to easily manage their care across all MercyOne Services and facilities.
In the area, MercyOne owns a hospital in Centerville and two clinics in Ottumwa. Several county hospitals in Iowa are affiliated with MercyOne, including the ones in Davis, Monroe and Van Buren.