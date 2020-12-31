CLIVE — MercyOne will be lighting up the sky in appreciation of health care workers across Iowa through Jan. 7.
Sixteen MercyOne medical centers — including MercyOne Center Medical Center — will take part in the festivities, which will see a spotlight above each facility in honor of the physicians and providers at MercyOne's clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites, affiliate partner locations, etc.
The lights will be visible for miles depending on weather conditions. The lighting starts at 5 p.m. daily starting today.
"Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues," said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. "We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude."
Members of the public can see and photos of the lights on social media using the hashtag #MercyOneHope2021.